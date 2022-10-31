Google testing end-to-end encryption on group chats: report

End-to-end encryption was first made available to Google Messages’ RCS experience in late 2020 but it was enabled only in 1-on-1 chats at the time.

The Hindu Bureau
October 31, 2022 18:03 IST

This file photo taken in Moscow shows Google’s logo on a smartphone screen | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Google is testing end-to-end encryption in messaging on group chats, according to a report by news portal  9to5Google

Users in a GoogleMessages reddit group noticed an encrypted group message in a group chat having Google Messages and Samsung Messages RCS (Rich communication services)users. Redditors found that end-to-end encryption in a group chat was enabled through Google Messages, meaning that RCS group chats would be encrypted, 9to5 Google reported.

End-to-end encryption was first made available to Google Messages’ RCS experience in late 2020 but it was enabled only in 1-on-1 chats at the time, and the group chats were left unencrypted. Earlier this year Google said that Messages will bring end-to-end encryption to group conversations to open beta by year end. 

However, Apple still uses SMS technology in messaging rather than using RCS technology. Messages received from iPhone users will not be encrypted since SMS does not support it. Google had earlier accused Apple of using an old SMS technology and refusing to change to the new RCS technology in messaging. 

Google had earlier accused Apple of using an old SMS technology and refusing to change to the new RCS technology in messaging. 

The search giant said that this leads to broken messages when Android and iOS users message each other. 

SMS was designed for simple communication but RCS was developed to enhance communication.

