Google Duo to be available on Android TV

In case, the TV is not equipped with a camera, a USB camera can be plugged in see people on the large screen.
Google’s video chat app Duo will be available on Android TV in coming weeks as a native app that will let users start video calls from their TV screens.
A beta version of Duo will allow users to access both one-on-one and group video calls. In case their TV set is not equipped with camera, a standalone camera can be plugged in using a USB cable.
Google Duo is supported by Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max and other smart displays that run Google’s software. User can simply say, “Hey Google, join my next meeting” or “Hey Google, start a group call” to start the video hands free while working on any other device.
The announcement is another step towards Google’s push to bring video calling apps on bigger screens after adding Chromecast support for Google Meet.
“Video calls aren’t going anywhere. But with new developments from Meet + Cast, Duo, Android TV, Nest Hub Max and Google Meet hardware, they can be a little more enjoyable,” Google said.
