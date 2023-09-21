ADVERTISEMENT

Google discussed dropping Broadcom as AI chips supplier: Report

September 21, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

Google has discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) chips as early as 2027 as the company intensifies investments in generative AI

Reuters

Alphabet-owned Google has discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) chips. | Photo Credit: AP

Alphabet-owned Google has discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) chips as early as 2027, The Information reported on Thursday, sending Broadcom shares down 5% in premarket trading.

If that happens, Google will design the chips - known as tensor processing units - in-house, the report said, adding that executives set a goal earlier this year to ditch Broadcom following a standoff between the companies over the price Broadcom was charging for the chips.

ALSO READ
U.S. argues Google wants too much information kept secret in antitrust trial

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan recently said that generative AI could account for more than 25% of the company's semiconductor revenue next year.

Google has intensified investments in generative AI this year as it plays catch-up after Microsoft-backed OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT last year took the tech world by storm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Information also said that Google has been working since last year to replace Broadcom with chipmaker Marvell Technology for an advanced chip internally code-named Granite Redux.

Google, Broadcom and Marvell didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US