ADVERTISEMENT

Google Drive, Docs to get a facelift

March 07, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The web versions of Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides will get a refreshed interface in the coming weeks, announced Google

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: AP

Google announced on Monday that the web versions of its workspace tools Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, will get a “refreshed interface” in the coming weeks.

Personal Google account users, Google Workspace customers, and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers will be able to use the updated tools, according to a company blog post.

ALSO READ
Google civil rights audit proposes better tackling of hate speech, misinformation

Docs, Sheets, and Slides users can expect a simplified UI and enhancements to the commenting, background, ruler, and gridline features. Google said there were no changes in functionality but that some features were relocated to achieve a less cluttered look.

Drive users can look forward to easier access to key actions for files, more options for batch operations, and new search capabilities to find files more easily.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For scheduled release domains, the full rollout will take about one to three days, and will begin on March 22. Rapid release domains will get earlier access to the features and some users have already encountered the changes.

“These key visual and interactive design changes will help you get your best work done faster by emphasizing the tools within our products used most frequently,” said Google in its blog post.

The news comes after the release of Google Material Design 3, the internet giant’s open-source design system.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US