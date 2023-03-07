Google Drive, Docs to get a facelift

March 07, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

Google announced on Monday that the web versions of its workspace tools Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, will get a “refreshed interface” in the coming weeks.

Personal Google account users, Google Workspace customers, and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers will be able to use the updated tools, according to a company blog post.

Docs, Sheets, and Slides users can expect a simplified UI and enhancements to the commenting, background, ruler, and gridline features. Google said there were no changes in functionality but that some features were relocated to achieve a less cluttered look.

Drive users can look forward to easier access to key actions for files, more options for batch operations, and new search capabilities to find files more easily.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For scheduled release domains, the full rollout will take about one to three days, and will begin on March 22. Rapid release domains will get earlier access to the features and some users have already encountered the changes.

“These key visual and interactive design changes will help you get your best work done faster by emphasizing the tools within our products used most frequently,” said Google in its blog post.

The news comes after the release of Google Material Design 3, the internet giant’s open-source design system.