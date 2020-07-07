Google Docs, Sheets, Slides now come in black

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google is updating its colour theme on Android with the dark mode. With this update, the search giant’s version of word, excel and powerpoint will be available to its users in dark mode.

The new theme will auto adjust Google’s software products’ interface based on the user’s dark mode setting.

That means if a user has switched on dark theme in their Android settings, they will notice the Google software products switching to dark mode in low-light environment. The changes will show up even when users turn on battery saver mode.

Users will also have the option to turn on or off the dark theme. Dark theme can also be enabled in the Docs, Sheets, or Slides apps individually by going to Menu > Settings > Theme > Dark in each app.

When using dark theme, users can preview current document or sheet in the light theme using More > View in light theme.

Google has started rolling out this feature starting July 6, and it would take about two weeks for the features to show up for users.

The feature will be available for all G Suite users with personal accounts.