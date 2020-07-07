Google Docs, Sheets, Slides now come in black

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google is updating its colour theme on Android with the dark mode. With this update, the search giant’s version of word, excel and powerpoint will be available to its users in dark mode.
The new theme will auto adjust Google’s software products’ interface based on the user’s dark mode setting.
That means if a user has switched on dark theme in their Android settings, they will notice the Google software products switching to dark mode in low-light environment. The changes will show up even when users turn on battery saver mode.
Users will also have the option to turn on or off the dark theme. Dark theme can also be enabled in the Docs, Sheets, or Slides apps individually by going to Menu > Settings > Theme > Dark in each app.
When using dark theme, users can preview current document or sheet in the light theme using More > View in light theme.
Google has started rolling out this feature starting July 6, and it would take about two weeks for the features to show up for users.
The feature will be available for all G Suite users with personal accounts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath