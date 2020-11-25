Google, Disney team up to bring ‘The Mandalorian’ to AR

The app is available on the Play Store for 5G Google Pixels and other select 5G Android phones.

Google has partnered with Disney and Lucasfilm to bring the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, to augmented reality via its new app, “The Mandalorian” AR Experience.

The app is available on the Play Store for 5G Google Pixels and other select 5G Android phones. The app brings iconic moments from the first season, puts users in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself, Din Djarin and the Child, Baby Yoda.

Users can interact with characters in AR and capture their very own scenes to share with friends.

The app is built using ARCore, Google’s developer platform for building augmented reality experiences. The company used the new ARCore Depth API with occlusion that allows 3D scenes to blend with real world.

“To create this original experience, Google, Disney and Lucasfilm worked together to imagine a next-generation augmented reality app optimized for 5G devices,” Google said in a blog post.

“Our teams collaborated to build hyper-detailed models and life-like animations—all while packing scenes with fun surprises.”

Google said the new content will keep rolling out in the app each week on Mondays.