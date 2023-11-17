ADVERTISEMENT

Google delays OpenAI rival, Gemini AI: Report

November 17, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Google delayed the release of its OpenAI rival, Gemini AI, the company’s new conversational AI, until the first quarter of next year

The Hindu Bureau

Alphabet’s Google delayed the release of its OpenAI rival Gemini AI conversation artificial intelligence software. | Photo Credit: AP

Alphabet’s Google delayed the release of its OpenAI rival Gemini AI conversation artificial intelligence software.

Google had earlier given a small group of companies access to an early version of Gemini. However, Google told the companies that they should not expect it until the first quarter of next year, a report from The Information said.

The delay comes even as Google’s cloud sales growth has slowed while that of its rival Microsoft has accelerated.

ALSO READ
How Google’s search dominance has made life difficult for smaller search engines

Gemini, a collection of large-language models is capable of powering everything from chatbots to features that either summarise text or generate original text based on what users want to read like email drafts, music lyrics, or news stories.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The software is also expected to help software engineers write code and generate original images based on prompts and is being viewed as Google’s way of catching-up to Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT.

The search and advertising giant plans to make Gemini available to companies through its Google Cloud Vertex AI service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US