Google defers in-app commission payment for developers in India to March 2022

05 October 2020 11:21 IST

Google’s decision to defer enforcing a 30% commission on in-app purchases from Play Store in India comes after the search giant faced a backlash from Indian developers over its payment policy.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google has deferred in-app commission payment for app developers in India with alternate payment system to March 31, 2022.

The company said on Monday that app developers with alternate billing system can comply with its Play Store billing system after the extended deadline.

Advertising

Advertising

“We’re also extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Play billing system, to ensure they have enough time to implement the UPI for subscription payment option that will be made available on Google Play," Google India said.

Google’s decision to defer enforcing a 30% commission on in-app purchases from Play Store in India comes after the search giant faced a backlash from Indian developers over its payment policy.

Last week, the California-based company had announced developers distributing Android software on Play Store to start using its in-app payment system by September 2021.

As part of the update, Google also said it will set up sessions to take feedback from developers, and share its Play Store policy more widely within the community.