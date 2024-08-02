ADVERTISEMENT

Google DeepMind releases Gemma 2 2B, its most compact, open-source AI model

Published - August 02, 2024 12:07 pm IST

The AI model is also deliberately nifty so as to fit on to a wider range of devices including smartphones while offering GPT-3.5’s level of performance

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google DeepMind has released a new, compact, open-source AI model, Gemma 2 2B. | Photo Credit: AP

Google DeepMind has released a new, compact, open-source AI model, Gemma 2 2B, on Thursday. Containing just 2.6 billion parameters, the language model surpasses rivals like OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and Mistral AI’s Mixtral 8x7B, which are much bigger in size. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The AI model is also deliberately nifty so as to fit on to a wider range of devices including smartphones while offering GPT-3.5’s level of performance. 

LMSYS, an independent AI research organisation that tested Gemma 2 2B said that it achieved a score of 1130 in evaluation which placed it slightly ahead of GPT-3.5 Turbo-0613 and Mistral-8x7B. The latter models have more than ten times the parameters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google I/O Connect | Updates on developer centric project; tie-up with MeitY

Google’s Developer Blog stated that Gemma 2 2B had been built using distillation techniques which effectively reduces computational requirements while distilling knowledge from larger models into smaller ones. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier in June, Google DeepMind had announced the Gemma 2 9B and 27B models, but has moved to building even smaller and more efficient models as the market towards mobile and edge-based AI is expected to grow. 

Developers can access the model on the Hugging Face platform and can be implemented via PyTorch and TensorFlow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US