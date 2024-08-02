GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google DeepMind releases Gemma 2 2B, its most compact, open-source AI model

The AI model is also deliberately nifty so as to fit on to a wider range of devices including smartphones while offering GPT-3.5’s level of performance

Published - August 02, 2024 12:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google DeepMind has released a new, compact, open-source AI model, Gemma 2 2B.

Google DeepMind has released a new, compact, open-source AI model, Gemma 2 2B, on Thursday. Containing just 2.6 billion parameters, the language model surpasses rivals like OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and Mistral AI’s Mixtral 8x7B, which are much bigger in size. 

The AI model is also deliberately nifty so as to fit on to a wider range of devices including smartphones while offering GPT-3.5’s level of performance. 

LMSYS, an independent AI research organisation that tested Gemma 2 2B said that it achieved a score of 1130 in evaluation which placed it slightly ahead of GPT-3.5 Turbo-0613 and Mistral-8x7B. The latter models have more than ten times the parameters.

Google I/O Connect | Updates on developer centric project; tie-up with MeitY

Google’s Developer Blog stated that Gemma 2 2B had been built using distillation techniques which effectively reduces computational requirements while distilling knowledge from larger models into smaller ones. 

Earlier in June, Google DeepMind had announced the Gemma 2 9B and 27B models, but has moved to building even smaller and more efficient models as the market towards mobile and edge-based AI is expected to grow. 

Developers can access the model on the Hugging Face platform and can be implemented via PyTorch and TensorFlow.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

