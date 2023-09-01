HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google DeepMind co-founder calls for US to enforce AI standards

Google DeepMind co-founder says the U.S. should allow Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips only to buyers who agree to ethically use the technology

September 01, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

Reuters
DeepMind’s co-founder Mustafa Suleyman said U.S. should allow Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips only to buyers who agree to ethically use the technology.

DeepMind’s co-founder Mustafa Suleyman said U.S. should allow Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips only to buyers who agree to ethically use the technology. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. should allow Nvidia's artificial intelligence (AI) chips only to buyers who agree to ethically use the technology, Google DeepMind's co-founder Mustafa Suleyman told the Financial Times on Friday.

The US should enforce minimum global standards for the use of AI, and companies should at a minimum agree to abide by the same pledge made by leading AI firms to the White House, Suleyman said.

ALSO READ
Google’s SynthID watermarking tool can help identify AI-generated images

In July, AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer.

"The US should mandate that any consumer of Nvidia chips signs up to at least the voluntary commitments — and more likely, more than that," Suleyman said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The U.S. has expanded restriction of exports of sophisticated Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices artificial-intelligence chips beyond China to other regions including some countries in the Middle East.

Mustafa Suleyman is also the chief executive of Inflection AI, a Microsoft-backed AI startup that raised $1.3 billion in June from Nvidia and other firms.

In May, Inflection released an AI chatbot named Pi that uses generative AI technology to interact with users through conversations, in which people can ask questions and share interests.

Executives and experts have been calling on AI developers to work with policymakers on governance and regulatory authorities.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies / World

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.