Google criticised for forcing tech influencers to favour Pixel 9 devices at launch

Google reportedly informed tech influencers attending its Pixel 9 launch event that they must favour the new Pixel phones over competitors when creating content, or else their relationship with the brand would be terminated. Multiple content creators took screenshots of these stipulations and posted them on X and Threads.

“By opting into this program, do you acknowledge that you are expected to feature the Google Pixel device in place of any competitor mobile devices?” a screenshot of the Google Form sent to influencers states. “Please note that if it appears other brands are being preferred over the Pixel, we will need to cease the relationship between the brand and the creator.”

Kayla Geier, Google’s communications manager, spoke about the criticism to The Verge tech outlet, saying that they had poorly worded the language in the form and it had been removed.

She added that the form was meant for Team Pixel, which is a distinct program from the press and usual reviews. The program is handled by PR agency 1000heads and has special caveats.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Any influencers and journalists who are a part of the program are often briefed and given products under embargo before or during an event before the public gets their hands on it, in exchange for coverage on social media.

Some YouTubers - Kevin Nether who runs The Tech Ninja channel, and Adam Matlock who reviews tech on his TechOdyssey YouTube channel - also shared that they ended up quitting the program because of the increasingly aggressive terms.

Meanwhile, popular YouTuber Arun Maini also spoke against the tech giant on X, saying that the company didn’t invite him to the Pixel 9 launch event because he had been critical of their previous devices. Maini has 19.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Google had unveiled its AI-packed Pixel 9 lineup last week.