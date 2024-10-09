ADVERTISEMENT

Google could put a Gemini button on the Android lock screen: Report

Updated - October 09, 2024 10:35 am IST

According to the report, it’s just possible that developers are working on upcoming GenAI features on the Android 16 which is due for release next year

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google is reportedly considering placing a dedicated button for Gemini on the Android lock screen.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is reportedly considering placing a dedicated button for Gemini on the Android lock screen. A report by Android Authority shared that the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update had an icon that could be referencing this. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The beta version contains a flag that controls a pill-shaped button on the lock screen that is right next to a fingerprint reader. While the button doesn’t do anything at the moment, there’s a sparkle icon below the fingerprint scanner which normally denotes Generative AI features and is also used in the Gemini icon. 

However, there’s no indication what this could be related to. According to the report, it’s just possible that developers are working on upcoming GenAI features on the Android 16 which is due for release next year.

Google has been pushing Gemini to users as much as possible. In September, the company announced all English Gemini app users on Android will be given access to the conversational AI chatbot Gemini Live in six languages. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US