Google could put a Gemini button on the Android lock screen: Report

Google is reportedly considering placing a dedicated button for Gemini on the Android lock screen. A report by Android Authority shared that the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update had an icon that could be referencing this.

The beta version contains a flag that controls a pill-shaped button on the lock screen that is right next to a fingerprint reader. While the button doesn’t do anything at the moment, there’s a sparkle icon below the fingerprint scanner which normally denotes Generative AI features and is also used in the Gemini icon.

However, there’s no indication what this could be related to. According to the report, it’s just possible that developers are working on upcoming GenAI features on the Android 16 which is due for release next year.

Google has been pushing Gemini to users as much as possible. In September, the company announced all English Gemini app users on Android will be given access to the conversational AI chatbot Gemini Live in six languages.

