GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google could put a Gemini button on the Android lock screen: Report

According to the report, it’s just possible that developers are working on upcoming GenAI features on the Android 16 which is due for release next year

Updated - October 09, 2024 10:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is reportedly considering placing a dedicated button for Gemini on the Android lock screen. 

FILE PHOTO: Google is reportedly considering placing a dedicated button for Gemini on the Android lock screen.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is reportedly considering placing a dedicated button for Gemini on the Android lock screen. A report by Android Authority shared that the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update had an icon that could be referencing this. 

The beta version contains a flag that controls a pill-shaped button on the lock screen that is right next to a fingerprint reader. While the button doesn’t do anything at the moment, there’s a sparkle icon below the fingerprint scanner which normally denotes Generative AI features and is also used in the Gemini icon. 

However, there’s no indication what this could be related to. According to the report, it’s just possible that developers are working on upcoming GenAI features on the Android 16 which is due for release next year.

Google has been pushing Gemini to users as much as possible. In September, the company announced all English Gemini app users on Android will be given access to the conversational AI chatbot Gemini Live in six languages. 

Published - October 09, 2024 10:27 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.