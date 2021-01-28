Google Cloud’s zero-trust security platform is now available for enterprises

28 January 2021 17:45 IST

With the new enterprise security platform, Google aims to provide a continuous and real-time end-to-end protection coupled with non-disruptive, agentless support through the Chrome browser.

The new security service, built by Google Cloud and based on designing networks with zero trust, extends and replaces existing BeyondCorp Remote Access, a cloud service Google announced in April, the company said in a blog post.

The new platform is built on Googles’ own implementation of BeyondCorp, a technology suite that the search giant uses internally to protect its own applications, data, and users, without depending on a VPN.

“We know that organisations need a solution that will not only improve their security posture, but also deliver a simple experience for users and administrators,” Google said.

Features of BeyondCorp Enterprise

It will also provide embedded data and threat protection to prevent malicious or unintentional data loss, exfiltration and malware infections from the network to the browser.

Other features include strong phishing-resistant authentication, continuous authorisation for every interaction between a user and a BeyondCorp-protected resource, End-to-end security from user to app and app to app, and automated public trust SSL certificate lifecycle management for internet-facing BeyondCorp endpoints.

Google says its global network with 144 network edge locations in over 200 countries and territories will ensure that users can work reliably. The entire surface area is protected by DDoS protection that can withstand large DDoS attacks such as the 2.5 TB/sec attack that was recorded recently.