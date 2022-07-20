Google Cloud data centre in London faces outage on UK’s hottest day

Reuters July 20, 2022 11:06 IST

A Google Cloud data centre in London faced an outage on Tuesday, according to an update on the Alphabet Inc unit’s status page, as temperature in the UK soared to a record high. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) Google Cloud said it was a “cooling related” failure at one of the buildings and began at 1:13 pm ET (6:13 pm BST). A “small set” of customers are impacted, according to the update on the status page. A part of the issue still persists. Britain recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday, with the temperature exceeding 40C (104F) as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and adding fuel to a spate of fires across London.



