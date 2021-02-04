Google Cloud appoints Bikram Singh Bedi as Managing Director for India

04 February 2021 15:34 IST

Bedi, a senior leader with over 26 years of leadership experience, will be responsible for leading Google Cloud's sales and operations teams in this dynamic market, a statement said.

Google Cloud on Thursday announced the appointment of Bikram Singh Bedi as the Managing Director for its India business.

He succeeds Karan Bajwa, who was elevated as Vice President for Asia Pacific region last month.

He joins Google Cloud from Grofers where he served as President Strategy and New Initiatives. Prior to that, he set up the AWS business in India and was the head of India and South Asia for six years. He also held various leadership positions at IBM and Oracle.

"I'm happy to welcome Bikram to lead our India business. With a proven track record of building and growing successful enterprise businesses, his experience will be a tremendous asset to the team as we embark on this next phase of growth," Karan Bajwa, Vice President of Google Cloud in Asia Pacific, said.

Google Cloud has been on a strong growth trajectory with enterprises in India over the last 12 months, with wins across major industry verticals. Its customers include Wipro, Sharechat, Tech Mahindra, TVS ASL, ICICI Prudential, Nobroker.com, Cleartrip and others.

Google Cloud is also on track to launch its Delhi cloud region in India this year - its second after Mumbai that was launched in 2017.

On his appointment, Bedi said the true test of 2021 will be how enterprises will leverage cloud computing to modernize and scale for growth.

"I'm excited about this new challenge and I look forward to extending Google Cloud's momentum in India... Google Cloud is committed to help them accelerate their digital transformation to build a strong foundation for the future," he added.