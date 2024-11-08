Google Cloud announces initiatives for early-stage AI startups

Google has announced a suite of programs and partnerships at the AI Startups Summit held yesterday in Bengaluru to accelerate the growth of artificial intelligence startups. The initiative intends to help early-stage AI founders build, deploy and scale AI applications while acquiring customers.

The Emerging ISV Partner Springboard is a 12-week program designed so startups receive hands-on support from Google experts for building go-to-market assets, product refinement, technical advice and smooth onboarding to Google Cloud Marketplace.

Early-stage founders will also receive increased support through the Google for Startups Cloud Program, which will now provide $200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years, giving founders the runway to build and scale their vision.

AI-first startups will receive even greater support with $350,000 in credits given the compute-heavy needs of the technology.

The company also announced a partnership with startup accelerator Y Combinator to provide dedicated access to Nvidia H100 GPUs and Google Cloud TPUs, cloud credits, support and mentorship for the Summer 2024 cohort of AI startups. Additionally, Google is collaborating with leading early-stage accelerators and incubators, including 500, StartX, Berkeley Skydeck, and more, to provide early-stage founders with a special package of Google Cloud credits, expert guidance, and technical workshops.

Google also launched Startup School: GenAI, a four-week training program starting from October 29 with live, interactive classes hosted by Google AI experts.

“Google is committed to empowering AI startups to drive innovation and growth. These initiatives demonstrate our dedication to providing critical support and resources to early-stage founders, helping them build and scale successful AI-powered businesses,” said Dr. Manish Gupta, senior director of research at Google DeepMind.