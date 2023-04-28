ADVERTISEMENT

Google Cloud announces alliance with Polygon to adopt blockchain protocols

April 28, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Google Cloud announced a multi-year strategic alliance with the blockchain company Polygon Labs

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google Cloud on Friday announced a multi-year strategic alliance with the blockchain company Polygon Labs, as Google Cloud works to adopt the company’s key protocols.

The announcement was made at the Consensus 2023 fintech event. Google Cloud will be working to adopt Polygon proof-of-stake, Supernets, and Polygon zkEVM, according to a press release.

“Together, they are embarking on engineering and go-to-market initiatives to make it easier for developers to build, launch, and grow their Web3 products and decentralised applications (dApps) on Polygon protocols,” said the release

Google Cloud will offer the Blockchain Node Engine. After support is enabled, developers will not have to manage their proof-of-stake nodes all by themselves.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Towards the end of 2023, Polygon Labs will also enable one-click developer net (DevNet) deployments on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud will serve as a strategic cloud provider while Polygon Labs enhances its zero-knowledge innovation strategy to improve security. Initial tests also led to faster and less costly transactions, according to the press release.

“Alongside Searce as our implementation partner, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Polygon Labs to deliver the enterprise-ready Web3 infrastructure and developer-friendly tools that businesses need to offer fast, frictionless, and secure access to dApps for consumers,” said Mitesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Customer Engineering and Web3 Go-to-Market, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud.

On Friday, Polygon was the ninth biggest blockchain by market capitalisation.

