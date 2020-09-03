Google Cloud’s new feature allows brands to create custom voices

03 September 2020 17:56 IST

The feature is part of Google’s Contact Center solutions

Google Cloud added a custom voice feature to allow companies to create a unique voice for their brands.

Companies can use the speech-to-text API feature to choose the voice profile that suits the business and adjusts to changes without scheduling studio time with voice actors to record new phrases, Google said in a statement.

The feature is part of Google’s Contact Center AI (CCAI) solutions and is available in the beta version.

CCAI platform helps businesses collaborate with its customers and provide customer support using artificial intelligence-based tools.

Google also updated Dialogflow, a suite used by developers to build conversational experiences through mobile and web applications, bots and smart devices. The latest version, available in beta, is optimised to handle multiple complex conversations in large contact centers.

Additionally, Google Cloud introduced Agent Assist for Chat, a new module for Agent Assist that provides agents with continuous support over chat in addition to voice calls. It identifies intent and provides real-time, step-by-step assistance.