Google Chrome’s new OS gets tab search, battery level information

07 December 2020 11:43 IST

The search giant has added a tab search for users to easily search their open tabs across browser windows to find what they're looking for instead of opening another tab.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google has started rolling out Chrome OS 87 with new features to make web browsing and using Bluetooth accessories easier.

The search giant has added a tab search for users to easily search their open tabs across browser windows to find what they're looking for instead of opening another tab.

Advertising

Advertising

To find the ‘Tab Search’ option, users need to click the drop down button, located at the top right of the browser and begin searching.

In addition to this, Chrome OS 87 will now show battery levels of Bluetooth devices in the settings and quick settings menu under the Bluetooth icon. Once connected to the Bluetooth device, users will see a notification at the bottom right hand side of the screen that will show the device’s battery level.

Google has also expanded its list of wallpapers by adding 36 new wallpaper options from four different artists.

Apart from adding new features, Google fixed a number of bugs and asked users to share feedback on its support page. Google said that the update will not be available immediately and will roll out progressively over the coming days.

The new features will first be available for Chromebooks and then to other desktop browsers.