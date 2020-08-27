Google Chrome’s new features to make browsing easier, faster

The new tab groups feature allows people to create groups for tabs by simply right clicking on the tab strip. These groups can have custom colour and different labels such as “work,” “news,” and “research.”

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google introduced new features on Chrome for an improved browsing experience, including easier tab access and management, and faster tab loading.

The new tab groups feature allows people to create groups for tabs by simply right clicking on the tab strip. These groups can have custom colour and different labels such as “work,” “news,” “research,” and “shopping,” to help visually distinguish them.

Chrome users can add tabs to these tab groups, which can be collapsed or expanded. They can also reorder the tabs and tab groups, by moving them around on the tab strip.

In addition, for already open tabs, people can start typing a web page title into the address bar, and they will see a tab switch suggestion in the drop-down options. This feature is available on Chrome for desktop, and is being rolled out on the Android platform.

Find your tab faster with tab previews. | Photo Credit: Google

When working with multiple tabs, the new tab previews feature can help easily find a tab. It will show a quick thumbnail preview of a page when a Chrome user hovers a mouse pointer over a tab. The tab previews feature will be available on Chrome Beta.

New touch-friendly tabs for tablet mode. | Photo Credit: Google

Additionally, a new touchscreen interface will make it easy to browse when using Chrome in a laptop’s tablet mode. When scrolling through tabs, it will offer a larger tab view to easily access and organise tabs. To being with, the new touch screen interface will be available on Chromebooks.

Chrome already offers an option to save PDFs. Now, people will be able to fill out PDF forms directly from Chrome and save them.

And for easy URL sharing, a new QR code feature will be added to Chrome for desktop. People can use this feature through a new QR icon in the Chrome address bar.

Google says, there are also improvements to make browsing faster, including Profile Guided Optimization, which delivers up to 10% faster page loads; and Tab Throttling, which helps reduce the impact of idle background tabs, coming to the Beta channel.