Google Chrome will now warn users before submitting insecure forms on websites

Google Chrome will display a warning message to users before they complete forms on secured websites that submit insecurely.
These ‘mixed forms’ are hosted on secured sites (HTTPS), but are not submitted securely. They pose security and privacy risks to users, Google said in a statement.
Sites with HTTPS are encrypted in order to increase security on data transfer. Information submitted on these forms can be visible to eavesdroppers, allowing malicious parties to read or change sensitive data.
Google will disable autofill in mixed forms to enhance safety. When a user begins filling out a form, a warning message will alert them that the form is not secure. If a user tries to submit a mixed form, they will see a full-page warning alerting them of the potential risk and confirming if they would like to submit anyway.
Warning message to users on Google Chrome.
| Photo Credit: Google
The update will be available in Chrome's upcoming version M86.
In versions prior to M86, mixed forms were marked only by removing them from the address bar, but the update failed to communicate effectively to users, Google said.
