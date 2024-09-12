Google Chrome to make tabs more manageable across devices

Google Chrome has introduced updates that can help users manage tabs across devices. While Chrome allows users to save Tab Groups across signed-in desktops, new updates will help users organise and access tabs on their phones and tablets also now better.

Users can long-press on a tab from the tab switcher view and create a new tab group or add it to an existing tab group. They can also attribute colour codes to these groups. Once they’re grouped together, tabs can be organised as per preferences. Notably, Safari already had the feature.

Google also shared in a blog post that they will be launching the sync feature for Chrome Tab Groups with users’ mobile devices.

Tab Groups will be automatically synced between mobile and desktop Chrome apps. A group that has been created on the mobile will show up on the Bookmarks Bar on the desktop. Google is also working on a separate Tab Group user interface for Android devices.

Chrome is also reportedly testing a feature that will recommend users to revisit pages based on tabs that they opened on other devices. There’s still a “Continue with this tab” card on the New Tab Page that shows tabs after the user has been away.

Google Chrome Tab Groups are now live for iOS with version 128.

