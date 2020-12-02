Google Chrome to deliver a complete dark mode experience

02 December 2020 13:51 IST

As per Windows Latest, Google is also working on an update that will allow the search-giant to apply a dark theme to search results when the browser is in dark mode.

Google and Microsoft are collaborating to improve dark mode in Chrome. Google is enhancing its WebUIs to add dark theme to almost every corner and deliver a complete dark experience to its Chrome web browser.

According to a report by Windows Latest, Google detailed improvements to the dark mode in a new commit. The feature is already live in Chrome Canary build and is available for testing.

The update for Windows 10 and macOS comes months after Google launched dark mode for Chrome.

The latest version will apply dark theme to more elements such as the scrollbar. At present, the scrollbar appears in a light mode despite a Webpage opening in the dark mode. However, Google-owned YouTube might have to wait before getting a dark scrollbar.

In addition to this, Google is also updating internal pages of the browsers with dark mode theme including settings, bookmarks, a history page, new tab page and PDF printing screen.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is helping Google with improvements related to Chrome by making certain changes at its end. It fixed an issue where the scrollbars on the page maintain their old colour scheme even when Windows 10’s theme preference is changed.

The upcoming enhancements are expected to go live with Chrome 88 next year with a few changes.