Google Chrome to allow websites to use battery-saving mode soon

18 August 2020 16:46 IST

Battery-Savings Meta Tag will optimise the browser’s CPU consumption and conserve battery life, especially on resource-intensive websites like video conferencing and video streaming.

Google is testing a battery-saving feature to allow websites to switch to energy-efficient mode, helping the Chrome browser fight the impression of a battery-draining application.

Battery-Savings Meta Tag will optimise the browser’s CPU consumption and conserve battery life, especially on resource-intensive websites like video conferencing and video streaming, TheWindowsClub reported.

The feature can be tested via Origin Trial, a tool that allows developers to safely try new features and give feedback. Google wants to test the battery-saving mode on Chrome v86 and v87.

“Most modern operating software have battery-saving features that kick in either when the battery is low or the user wishes to save battery. Ideally web sites should be able to respect these settings,” online media portal TheWindowsClub said.

“Websites may wish to advise the browser on which strategies work best for the site in these situations.”

Google is trying to use the new feature to address users’ reluctance to use Chrome when on low battery, it added.

In July, Techxplore reported that an experiment showed batteries lasted for 7 hours with the Chrome browser and 9.4 hours with Apple’s Safari browser when 36 webpages on individual tabs were open at the same time.

The update may also help Chrome keep up with competition from Microsoft Edge, which beat Firefox to become the second most-used desktop browser in April 2020, according to a data by NetMarketShare, a media intelligence firm.

Google Chrome currently secures more than 65% market share across all platforms including desktops, smartphones and tablets.