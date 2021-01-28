Google Chrome hides web notification content while users share screen

This includes notifications from Google Chat, email notifications and other third-party websites.

The pandemic has significantly changed the way we work with many people connecting with each other via video calls. At work, too, employees collaborate over video calling and screen sharing platforms.

One of the privacy-evading aspects of such meetings is the notification pop-ups. Many would not like to see notifications showing details of a private message while they are sharing their screen during an office meeting.

To ward-off this issue, Google has rolled out a privacy-enhancing feature that will automatically hide the content of web pop-up notifications when users share their desktop screens.

This includes notifications from Google Chat, email notifications and other third-party websites. Once the screen sharing ends, all muted notifications will be automatically displayed.

Note that notifications are already muted when sharing a screen in Google Meet.

“There has been a dramatic shift in how many of us work – now more than ever, we’re relying on the use of Google Meet and other screen sharing solutions,” Google said in a blog post.

“We hope this feature will reduce distractions and prevent sensitive or personal information from accidentally being displayed while sharing your screen.”

There is no admin control for this feature and when sharing the screen, notification content will automatically be hidden. Users can select “Show All” to display content for the current and future notifications.

As notifications in Chrome are enabled by default, Google has a support page that describes how to turn off notifications from Chrome. Besides, when users are browsing in incognito mode, they will not get notifications.