Google Chrome Extensions to reveal what data they collect from users

The new section to be made available under ‘Privacy Practices’ will be displayed on the Chrome Web Store listing starting January 18, 2021.

Google on Wednesday said it will add a new section on Chrome web store where extension developers will show information about the data collected by the extension and what they plan to do with that information.

Google has made data disclosures collection available to developers and those who fail to provide privacy disclosures by the assigned date, a notice will be shown on their Chrome Web Store listings to inform users that the developer hasn’t certified that they comply with the Limited Use policy yet.

According to the new privacy policy, developers will have to provide data usage disclosures directly from the privacy tab of the developer dashboard.

Under the new section in the web store dashboard provided by Google, developers will have to reveal the nature of the data being collected from users and the developer’s certification validating that they comply with the new Limited Use policy.

Google said the disclosure form is grouped by category to make it simpler for developers, and maps exactly to the disclosures that will be displayed to Chrome users.

Additionally, Google’s data usage dashboard will limit certain data practices such as the use or transfer of user data for personalized advertising, prohibiting the use or transfer of user data for creditworthiness or any form of lending qualification.

The item listing page will also display whether the developer has certified that their extension complies with this new policy.