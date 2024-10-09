Google Chat rolls out video messaging feature

Google Chat has introduced video messaging support to users. The update is already being gradually rolled out starting with its Rapid Release domains and then its Scheduled Release domains from October 25.

The feature is already on messaging apps like WhatsApp. Currently, video messaging is available on the web version of Google Chat except on Linux, ChromeOS and Firefox. However, users can watch and respond to them on the mobile app as well.

The video messages are up to three minutes long.

Users have to be subscribed to any of these Google Workspace plans like Business (Starter, Standard, Plus), Enterprise (Standard, Plus), Essentials (Standard, Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus), Nonprofits and Frontline (Starter, Standard)

Google has also announced transcription capabilities for voice messages on Google Chat through which users will get automatic transcriptions of voice messages in Chat on the web and mobile by clicking on the ‘View Transcript’ option that will appear under the voice message. Users can also choose to hide the transcripts.