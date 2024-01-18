GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employyes to expect more job cuts at the Alphabet-owned company this year as it focuses on removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas

January 18, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

Reuters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees to expect more job cuts at the Alphabet-owned company this year. | Photo Credit: AP

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees to expect more job cuts at the Alphabet-owned company this year, The Verge reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

Pichai said in the memo that the layoffs this year were focused on removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas, according to the report.

Google Search experience degraded by affiliate marketing, SEO spam, and low-quality content: Report

The move adds to signs that job cuts will continue this year, as companies look to adopt artificial intelligence software and automation to lighten workloads.

"These role eliminations are not at the scale of last year's reductions, and will not touch every team," Pichai informed all employees in the memo.

"We have ambitious goals, and will be investing in our big priorities this year."

A Google representative confirmed to Reuters that an email was sent to all employees, but refused to disclose further contents of the memo.

Last week, Google said it would lay off several employees in its Voice Assistant units, hardware teams responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit, advertising sales team, as well as in its augmented reality team.

In January 2023, Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, or 6%, of its global workforce. As of September 2023, the company had 182,381 employees globally.

