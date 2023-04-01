ADVERTISEMENT

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says Bard will progress next week

April 01, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai admitted that the AI-powered Bard was being upgraded and that it should improve next week

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Sundar Pichai | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company’s AI-powered chatbot Bard will progress from next week as the company quickly trains it and upgrades Bard to more powerful models.

During an episode of the Hard Fork podcast on Friday, Mr. Pichai explained that Bard was using a “lightweight and efficient version” of its LaMDA language model, and compared Bard to a “souped-up Civic” in a race with more powerful cars.

However, he stressed on the company’s careful approach to the technology and praised Bard’s responses to previous classes of queries.

“But we are going to be training fast. We clearly have more capable models. Pretty soon, maybe as this goes live, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models, so which will bring more capabilities, be it in reasoning, coding. It can answer math questions better. So you will see progress over the course of next week,” said Mr. Pichai on Friday.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The Google CEO insisted that the company’s focus was on handling the model it was building rather than simply building a more capable model ahead of others.

Mr. Pirchai still praised ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for discovering the technology’s “product market fit” but noted that Google perhaps spent more time examining what could go wrong before releasing its own model.

The news comes days after Google denied allegations that it was training Bard on ShareGPT and ChatGPT data.

