Google CEO confirms the next Gemini model coming soon

Published - October 30, 2024 03:55 pm IST

Gemini 1.5, their last iteration had been released in February this year

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that the new Gemini AI model is coming soon.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly confirmed that the new Gemini AI model is coming soon. Last week, it was reported that Google was planning to release their next big Gemini 2.0 model in December.

“We’ve had two generations of Gemini model. We are working on the third generation, which is progressing well,” Pichai said during Google’s earnings call.

A second report by The Information later revealed that Google is working on bringing AI agent-like actions to the next Gemini. The model is expected to take over the computer very similar to a recent AI model released by AI startup, Anthropic AI.

Gemini 1.5, the last iteration of the company’s flagship large language model had been released in February this year. 

