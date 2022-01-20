Google calls for a new EU-US data transfer set-up to secure data flow

20 January 2022 19:16 IST

For an open global Internet, amid rising concerns on data flow, governments of EU and U.S. must agree on a new data framework, according to Google’s top legal executive.

"If you rely on an open, global internet, you’ll want the European Union and the U.S. government to agree soon on a new data framework to keep the services you use up and running," Kent Walker, President, Global Affairs & Chief Legal Officer, Google & Alphabet, said in a blog.

The ability to share information underpins global economies and powers a range of services like high-value manufacturing, media, and information services that contribute hundreds of billions to the economy. These data flows have made it convenient and easy for consumers and businesses operate across geographies.

These data flows also pose a risk to sovereign governments.

"The stakes are too high — and international trade between Europe and the U.S. too important to the livelihoods of millions of people — to fail at finding a prompt solution to this imminent problem," Walker said in the blog.

Last week, Austria’s data protection authority ruled that a local web publisher’s implementation of Google Analytics lacked adequate level of protection, on the grounds that U.S. national security agencies have a theoretical ability to access user data.

If a risk of data access were enough to block data flows, that would pose a risk for many publishers and small businesses who use the web, and highlight the lack of legal stability for international data flows facing the entire European and American business ecosystem, Google said.

The US-based company has called for quick action to restore a practical framework that both protects privacy and promotes prosperity.

A durable framework that provides stability for companies offering valuable services in Europe will help everyone.

It will bolster the transatlantic relationship, ensure the stability of transatlantic commerce, help businesses of all sizes to participate in the global digital economy, and avoid potentially serious disruptions of supply chains and transatlantic trade, according to Google.