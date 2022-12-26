Google calendar creating fake events due to software glitch

December 26, 2022 04:03 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Users of the Google Calendar have reported a glitch in Google’s Calendar mobile app. The glitch is creating random, nonexistent all-day events based on the user’s Gmail messages, according to a report from The Verge.

The Google Calendar mobile app appears to be picking information from emails including delivery notifications, purchase receipts, and newsletters to create all-day events.

Google is yet to respond to a request for a comment on the glitch, the report shared. However, users can go to Google settings and toggle “Show events from Gmail” off to fix the problem.

Google earlier last week also announced that it is working on an AI and machine learning model that can read doctor’s handwritten prescriptions which are otherwise difficult to decipher.

The tech giant is slated to make substantial investments to develop Responsible AI and has invested ＄1 million in grants for the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras to establish the first-of-its-kind disciplinary centre for Responsible AI.