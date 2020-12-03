Google buys Actifio to bring backup, data recovery to Google Cloud

Actifio is a data management company that helps enterprises prevent data loss and downtime due to external threats, network failures, human errors and other disruptions.

Google has agreed to buy Actifio, a cloud focused protection technology developer, to boost Cloud data protection and better protect enterprises workloads on-premises and in the cloud.

Actifio will join the Google Cloud to expand focus on backup and data recovery services market.

The company announced the acquisition in a blog post on Wednesday, but did not reveal the terms of the deal.

“We know that customers have many options when it comes to cloud solutions, including backup and DR, and the acquisition of Actifio will help us to better serve enterprises as they deploy and manage business-critical workloads,” Google said in a statement.

Actifio is a data management company that helps enterprises prevent data loss and downtime due to external threats, network failures, human errors and other disruptions. It helps companies with data continuity to be better prepared in case of a security breach or other need for disaster recovery.

The firm automatically backs up and protect enterprise databases like SAP HANA, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and MySQL, as well as virtual machines (VMs) in VMware, Hyper-V, physical servers, and Google Compute Engine.

“Backup and recovery is essential to enterprise cloud adoption and, together with Google Cloud, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of data-driven customers across industries," Ash Ashutosh, CEO at Actifio said in a statement.

Google’s move to buy Actifio comes at a time when enterprise customers are focussing their attention on protecting their data while shifting most of their resources online. Security breaches and stronger data protection regulations have further pressed on the importance of managing business data efficiently.