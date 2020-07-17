Google brings more communication tools under Gmail for business users

File photo.

17 July 2020 10:03 IST

Google is also merging its chat with the mail feature under Gmail. That means, at a click of button within Gmail, users can switch between chats and emails. This also allows them to search within chats, like how they do in emails.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google is said to be working on integrating its Gmail for G suite with Chat, Meet and Rooms for its enterprise users.

In the planned interface, G Suite users can join a video call from a chat window, forward a chat message to their inbox, and create a task from a chat message, all this while staying under the same tab.

Advertising

Advertising

“We’re integrating core tools like video, chat, email, files, and tasks, and making them better together, so that you can more easily stay on top of things, from anywhere,” Javier Soltero, VP & GM, G Suite said in a statement.

Also Read Google Play Pass adds more titles, updates annual plan

The idea of bringing all of G Suite’s communication tools under one tab is said to boost real-time collaboration. Users will be able to co-edit documents with their team on one side of the window, while video chatting on the other side using Gmail’s chat feature. They do not have to switch between tabs while working.

Google is also merging its chat with the mail feature under Gmail. That means, at a click of button within Gmail, users can switch between chats and emails. This also allows them to search within chats, like how they do in emails.

Also Read Google Earth is now 15

The new feature also includes new tools to pin important rooms, and new “do not disturb” and “out of office” settings.

The company is also adding shared files and tasks in Chat rooms so that everyone in a group can access common chats and important documents.

Users can create Chat rooms to include people even outside the company, in the case of work involving external consultants or contractors, making the collaboration easier.

Google’s new workspace is said to ease access to third-party apps, including Salesforce, Trello and DocuSign. Users can receive updates and reply within any kind of conversation across Gmail, Chats and rooms.

Google says it has tested the new interface at Colgate-Palmolive and ATB Financial with positive responses from both the organisations.

The new interface will be available for the businesses after they sign up for an early access to the new integrated workspace on G Suite. Google is also planning on bringing the new feature to its individual users.