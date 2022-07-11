Google brings Chromecast with Google TV to India 

Google on Monday launched its new plug-and-play device called the Chromecast with Google TV in India

Google on Monday launched its new plug-and-play device called the Chromecast with Google TV in India

The streaming device can customize content, shows, and movies and thus saves time for the users instead of flipping through the apps.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Chromecast with Google TV is available in India for ₹ 6,399 from July 11 onwards on Flipkart and will be coming soon to other retail outlets. It is quite similar to Realme’s 4K smart Google TV stick launched earlier on the same Google TV platform. The plug-and-play device sells in single colour, white.

The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design. It plugs into the TV’s HDMI port. It provides video streaming in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second. The Chromecast comes with Dolby Vision as well. It also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

The new Chromecast with Google TV also comes with a voice remote. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button that can help users find anything which is available on Google platforms. Users will also get an option to control their smart home lights with the device. The new remote comes with dedicated buttons for streaming services, YouTube and Netflix, for instant access.

Google TV’s For You tab gives personalised watch suggestions from their subscriptions, organised based on what they like to watch. Google TV’s Watchlist lets people bookmark movies and shows they want to save for later. Users can add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop, and it will automatically get updated on the TV.

Users will have access to thousands of apps and the ability to browse 400,000+ movies and TV shows sorted and optimized. They can ask Google Assistant to see results from apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others. Users can also avail YouTube Premium trial of up to 3 months with the device to enjoy add-free content including their favourite videos and music.