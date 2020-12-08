Google brings Apple Music to its smart speakers and displays

08 December 2020 16:15 IST

Apple Music subscribers can now search and play songs, albums and playlists ad-free on Google’s Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max and Nest Mini by simply using their voice.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google has added support for Apple Music to Google Assistant on Nest and other Google-enabled smart speakers and displays.

Apple Music subscribers can now search and play songs, albums and playlists ad-free on Google’s Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max and Nest Mini by simply using their voice.

Advertising

Advertising

To stream music from Apple Music, users need to link their Apple Music account in the Google Home app. They can also select Apple Music as their default music streaming service.

Google Assistant can play any specific song, artist or playlist available on Apple Music. Besides, it can also play music based on Genre, mood or activity.

By saying, “Hey Google, play my songs” or “Hey Google, play my library”, they can listen to their liked songs.

Apple Music can be played on multiple smart speakers or displays through Google’s multi-room control feature in the Google Home app or a Nest smart display. It can also be used to move music from one device to another.

In addition to this, users can play music on all of the devices by saying, “Hey Google, play music on all my speakers”.

By adding Apple Music to its devices, Google aims to compete with Alexa-enabled Echo which has supported Apple Music since 2018.

Apple Music on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays has started rolling out in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Japan.