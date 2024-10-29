ADVERTISEMENT

Google brings AI-powered Gmail writing tools and ‘Polish’ to more users

Published - October 29, 2024 01:29 pm IST

Google is expanding its generative AI-powered email drafting tools to more users with new and enhanced shortcuts on web and mobile

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Help me write’ shortcut on web will be shown to users with empty drafts [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google is bringing its generative AI-powered email drafting and editing tools to more users on web and mobile, with new and enhanced shortcuts.

The ‘Help me write’ shortcut on web will be shown to users with empty drafts, whereas the ‘Polish’ shortcut will appear when drafts have more than 12 words. Users can press the shortcut text or type Ctrl+H for more refined and readable email text.

This also applies to mobile users. Afterwards, users can access more tools to make their drafts formal, elaborate, or shorter.

How to detect AI-generated text?

Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, the Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, or Google One AI Premium will be able to access the new features in a few days as they are rolled out, while the Android and iOS updates are available already.

Generative AI-powered email tools, note-takers, and summarisers are currently a huge draw for enterprises and their employees. Rival Microsoft is also packing its professional offerings with AI features in order to draw in customers.

