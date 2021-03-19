Google blocked 3.1 billion ads globally in 2020 for violating policies

The tech giant also blocked over 99 million Covid-related ads throughout the year. Those included ads for miracle cures, N95 masks, and fake vaccine doses.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google on Wednesday said it blocked or removed around 3.1 billion ads for violating the company’s policies and restricted additional 6.4 billion ads.

The tech giant also blocked over 99 million Covid-related ads throughout the year. Those included ads for miracle cures, N95 masks, and fake vaccine doses.

This is the first time Google is sharing the number in its Ads Safety Report.

“Restricting ads allows us to tailor our approach based on geography, local laws and our certification programs, so that approved ads only show where appropriate, regulated and legal,” Google said in a statement.

The company noted that investment in automated detection technology along with new policies helped increase enforcement and it was able to remove ads from 1.3 billion publisher pages in 2020, up from 21 million in 2019.

As people spent more time online due to the pandemic, Google saw an uptick in bad actors opportunistic advertising and fraudulent behaviour from actors looking to mislead users last year.

They used tricks such as cloaking, promoting non-existent virtual businesses and running ads from phone-based scams to hide detection and to lure unsuspecting users to defraud them.

After detection, Google was successful in disabling 1.7 million ad accounts. It also removed over 867 million ads for attempting to evade detection systems and 101 million ads for violating Google’s misrepresentation policies.