Google Bard gets programming capabilities

April 24, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Google updated its Bard AI adding programming, code generation, and debugging capabilities

The Hindu Bureau

Google updated its Bard AI adding programming, code generation, and debugging capabilities. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has updated Bard, its generative AI model, with programming and software development capabilities.

With the update, Google’s AI chatbot can generate software code, debug, and explain a code.

The chatbot will support more than 20 programming languages, including C++, Java and Python, Google said in a blog post.

Additionally, Bard will also be able to explain snippets of code, which Google says will be useful for users looking to learn to program.

Earlier, last month, Google started the public release of Bard after Microsoft-backed OpenAI released its AI chatbot ChatGPT, which spurred on a race in AI development.

Google calls Bard an experiment allowing collaboration with generative AI that uses data to identify content. The generative AI chatbot is currently available for a small set of users who can use it to ask questions in place of traditional Google search.

