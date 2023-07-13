Google’s Bard can now reply to prompts in Tamil, Hindi; support python code exports

July 13, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Google announced on Thursday its Bard service will be available in over 40 languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Urdu. And the search giant has also expanded the chatbot service to all EU countries and Brazil.

The conversational AI tool from the Silicon Valley giant will also allow users to add images in prompts as part of their search. The company’s image search feature, Lens, will work in background to respond to any particular picture query. This means, users can post a picture into the Bard dialogue box and ask the chatbot to go through it for suggestions. This integrated feature will be available only in English language for now, and be gradually rolled out to other widely spoken languages.

With the conversation zone, Google has added the text-to-speech feature to its Bard responses. This allows users to hear what the chatbot has replied. This feature is available in all 40 languages. Users will just need to enter a prompt and click on the sound icon to hear Bard’s response.

Bard has also taken a step into supporting coding. The team has added a new feature that will allows users to export Python code to Replit. This is in addition to posting codes on Google Colab. This feature is available on all the 40 languages.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apart from these, the AI service will also let users change the tone and style of Bard’s responses to keep them either long, short, professional or casual. Also, users will now have the ability to revisit their prompts and pin them. They will also have an option to share their Bard responses.

In response to a query on why Google decided pick the light-weight option, Amarnag Subramanya, VP, Engineering, Bard, noted that the company sees the potential of AI in the light of inherent risks. And so, they are adopting a “responsible use of AI” approach in their large language models.

Since its inception in March, the ChatGPT rival is moving cautiously as it adds new features to its light-weight language model. Google’s deliberate and slow approach in enhancing its chatbot-style Internet search is contrarian to OpenAI’s full-scale push.

The Microsoft-backed company was recently sued by U.S. comedian Sarah Silverman, alleging that her copyright has been infringed in the training of the AI’s language models. Ms. Silverman has also sued Meta for similar copyright infringement.

Ms. Silverman’s case against OpenAI is that her copyright material was used to train the company’s language model without her consent.

In response to a question on whether Google’s Bard would face similar issues, Mr. Subramanya, noted that the company’s chatbot was built on publicly available information, so there would be no issue of copyright infringement.