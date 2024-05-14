ADVERTISEMENT

Google-backed Anthropic releases Claude chatbot across Europe

Published - May 14, 2024 08:29 am IST

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, which is backed by Alphabet’s Google and Amazon.com, said it would release its generative AI chatbot Claude across Europe on Tuesday.

Reuters

Google-backed Anthropic releases Claude chatbot across Europe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, which is backed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com, said it would release its generative AI chatbot Claude across Europe on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Anthropic's Claude is a direct competitor to Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT, the chatbot that broke records when it reached 100 million monthly active users just two months after launch.

While the Claude chatbot was already freely available online in a number of countries, this is the first time it has been made available via the web and iPhones across the European Union, as well as a handful of non-EU countries in Europe such as Switzerland and Iceland.

ADVERTISEMENT

European business customers will also be able to access the "Claude Team" plan, which will cost 28 euros ($30.21) per month before value-added tax.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

CONTEXT

Anthropic was set up by former executives at OpenAI and siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei.

Earlier this month, the firm jumped into the race to capture corporate dollars, launching a version of its chatbot aimed at businesses. The move could yet bring it into competition with its backers Amazon and Google, who likewise want to capture business spending on AI.

California judge dismisses data scraping lawsuit filed by Elon Musk’s X

KEY QUOTE

"Millions of people worldwide are already using Claude to do things like accelerate scientific processes, enhance customer service or refine their writing. I look forward to seeing what people and businesses across Europe create with Claude," said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder at Anthropic. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by Jamie Freed)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US