Google-backed Anthropic releases Claude chatbot across Europe

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, which is backed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com, said it would release its generative AI chatbot Claude across Europe on Tuesday.

Anthropic's Claude is a direct competitor to Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT, the chatbot that broke records when it reached 100 million monthly active users just two months after launch.

While the Claude chatbot was already freely available online in a number of countries, this is the first time it has been made available via the web and iPhones across the European Union, as well as a handful of non-EU countries in Europe such as Switzerland and Iceland.

European business customers will also be able to access the "Claude Team" plan, which will cost 28 euros ($30.21) per month before value-added tax.

Anthropic was set up by former executives at OpenAI and siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei.

Earlier this month, the firm jumped into the race to capture corporate dollars, launching a version of its chatbot aimed at businesses. The move could yet bring it into competition with its backers Amazon and Google, who likewise want to capture business spending on AI.

"Millions of people worldwide are already using Claude to do things like accelerate scientific processes, enhance customer service or refine their writing. I look forward to seeing what people and businesses across Europe create with Claude," said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder at Anthropic. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by Jamie Freed)

