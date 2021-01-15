Google Assistant’s ‘Guest Mode’ is a patchy incognito version for smart speakers, displays

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google has introduced ‘Guest Mode’ for its virtual assistant, giving users an option take control of their privacy while using smart speakers and smart displays.
Once switched on, the mode will ensure interactions with the Assistant are not saved to the account.
Users need to say, “Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode,” to access Google Assistant’s version of Chrome incognito mode.
“Guest Mode can also come in handy when you have people over and you don't want their interactions with your device to be saved to your account,” Google said in a blog post.
As Google pointed out, users can ask questions, control smart home devices, set timers and play music in Guest Mode, they cannot see personal results like calendar entries or contacts.
To return to personalized Google Assistant, just say, “Hey Google, turn off Guest Mode”. If users are unsure of whether the mode is on or off, they can ask the device, “Is Guest Mode on?”.
While using Guest Mode, users should know that their interactions and activities with Google Maps, YouTube or media and smart home services, may still get saved in those apps and services.
