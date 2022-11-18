Google Assistant now lets users search podcasts by guests and episodes

November 18, 2022 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Voice command upgrades to Google Assistant were introduced after a redesign of Android Auto 

The Hindu Bureau

Voice command upgrades to Google Assistant were introduced after a redesign of Android Auto  | Photo Credit: Reuters

In a significant upgrade to Google Assistant’s capabilities, Google has added support to search and play podcasts by topics, episodes, and guests.

The upgrades come as part of Google’s strategy to expand hands-free commands across supported devices. The upgrade also adds support for commands like play last week’s episode of a podcast.

Ahead of the holidays, Google has also added support for commands like “Hey Google where is my order”.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro use personalised speech recognition to improve Google Assistant.

