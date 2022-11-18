  1. EPaper
Google Assistant now lets users search podcasts by guests and episodes

Voice command upgrades to Google Assistant were introduced after a redesign of Android Auto 

November 18, 2022 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Voice command upgrades to Google Assistant were introduced after a redesign of Android Auto  | Photo Credit: Reuters

In a significant upgrade to Google Assistant’s capabilities, Google has added support to search and play podcasts by topics, episodes, and guests.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The upgrades come as part of Google’s strategy to expand hands-free commands across supported devices. The upgrade also adds support for commands like play last week’s episode of a podcast.

Ahead of the holidays, Google has also added support for commands like “Hey Google where is my order”.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro use personalised speech recognition to improve Google Assistant.

