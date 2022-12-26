Google Assistant beats Apple Siri in voice assistant test

December 26, 2022 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Google Assistant, viewed as the best voice assistant for some time now, beat Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Amazon’s Alexa in a comparison test conducted by MKBHD, a popular tech YouTuber.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The comparison test included voice assistants performing general tasks like setting a timer, checking the weather, interacting with apps, searching the internet, and answering follow-up questions.

Google Assistant and Bixby came out to be the top performers in the tests with both the voice assistants being able to answer questions, and search for apps and images within the smartphone. They were also able to answer conversational questions when asked to provide information based on internet searches.

Apple’s Siri voice assistant was able to perform well when asked to complete tasks like setting a timer and searching the internet. However, when asked to answer conversational questions it was unable to do so. It was unable to perform tasks that required interacting with apps since most apps on iOS are not designed by Apple.

Alexa, due to its lack of integration with smartphones as Amazon does not make any, came out as the worst performer. It was unable to interact with apps, performed poorly on the conversational models, and was overall a sub-par performer on smartphones.

However, since the choice of voice assistants depends on gadgets being used by users, the choice and outlook of users would largely depend on the ecosystem they have invested in.