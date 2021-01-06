Technology

Google apps will soon get privacy labels in Apple’s App Store

Google Maps will also have driving alerts to notify users about Covid-19 checkpoints and restrictions along the route, like when crossing national borders   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it will add App Store privacy labels to applications using the iOS operating system from Apple Inc as soon as this week or by next week.

The new policy requires developers to disclose how data is collected from App Store users and used to track them, a Google spokeswoman said, confirming an earlier report from TechCrunch.

Also read | India is no longer Google Pay's top generator of new users

Last month, Apple began the rollout of new labels about the privacy practices of apps for users to see before they are downloaded from its App Store.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2021 9:27:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/google-apps-will-soon-get-privacy-labels-in-apples-app-store/article33507060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY