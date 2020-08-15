Google announces Wear OS update to improve wearables’ performance

The new update promises faster performance, up to 20% improvement in app startup time due to CPU core enhancements.

Google announced Wear OS update with new features for improved performance. The features will be released later this year through an over-the-air update.

“Wearables are designed to instantly connect people with what's important throughout the day. That's why we're focused on fundamentals like performance and power,” Google said in a blog post.

Also, Wear OS will include a new pairing process, along with improvements in the system’s user interface to manage different watch modes and workouts.

Google says, it will introduce a “handwashing timer” to Wear OS, in response to COVID-19.

New weather experience for Wear OS. | Photo Credit: Google

User will also receive weather information with hourly breakdown, and location specific alerts via the new weather experience for Wear OS.

New functionality such as LTE, and improved performance with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ platforms, will be supported on Wear OS. Additionally, new watch OEMs including Oppo, Suunto, and Xiaomi, are added to Wear OS, Google said.

Developers building wearable apps will have access to latest app development tools as Google is working on bringing the best of Android 11 to wearables.