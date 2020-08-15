Google announces Wear OS update to improve wearables’ performance

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google announced Wear OS update with new features for improved performance. The features will be released later this year through an over-the-air update.
“Wearables are designed to instantly connect people with what's important throughout the day. That's why we're focused on fundamentals like performance and power,” Google said in a blog post.
The new update promises faster performance, up to 20% improvement in app startup time due to CPU core enhancements.
Also, Wear OS will include a new pairing process, along with improvements in the system’s user interface to manage different watch modes and workouts.
Google says, it will introduce a “handwashing timer” to Wear OS, in response to COVID-19.
New weather experience for Wear OS.
| Photo Credit: Google
User will also receive weather information with hourly breakdown, and location specific alerts via the new weather experience for Wear OS.
New functionality such as LTE, and improved performance with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ platforms, will be supported on Wear OS. Additionally, new watch OEMs including Oppo, Suunto, and Xiaomi, are added to Wear OS, Google said.
Developers building wearable apps will have access to latest app development tools as Google is working on bringing the best of Android 11 to wearables.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath